Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) poses as he leaves his office to present the 2012/13 federal budget in New Delhi March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

(The views expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not represent those of Reuters)

In my pre-budget article (click here) I had mentioned that as we are moving closer to implementation of the Direct Tax Code (DTC), the personal tax slabs in this Budget could be aligned to the proposed thresholds per DTC. It has indeed happened and the tax slabs have been aligned to the DTC rates.

The minimum income limit not subjectible to tax from the fiscal year 2012-13 would be Rs.2 lakhs. Income from Rs. 2 - 5 lakhs will attract tax at 10%. The threshold limit of applying 30% tax rate has been raised to Rs.10 lakhs (presently 8 lakhs).

This is definitely encouraging for an individual tax payer. The other significant gift from the FM is that interest earned from savings account in banks will be exempt up to Rs.10,000. The increase in service tax rates and excise duty (from 10% to 12% ) could increase the spend in the hands of the individual but over all the income tax benefits should more than offset that.

(Shuddhasattwa Ghosh is an Associate Director in PwC. He has close to 15 years of experience in structuring international secondments and advising on related tax and regulatory compliances both from the individual as well as the corporate perspectives )