Security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the 2013/14 federal budget papers at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India unveiled a surge in government spending in the annual budget on Thursday, imposing new taxes on the rich and large companies to fund a dash for growth ahead of an election due by next year.

Here are some reactions from politicians and other well-known personalities on Twitter:

MANMOHAN SINGH, prime minister

Given the challenges facing our economy, the Finance Minister has done a commendable job. FM has taken important steps to reverse the pessimistic view with regard to investment climate, growth potential and possibilities.

NARENDRA MODI, Gujarat chief minister

"Budget 2013-14 showcases UPA's disconnect with the people!Unemployment & inflation will continue to bother common man"

PRITISH NANDY, film-maker

"Wonderful. We cant stop rapes, crimes against women. But we want to open a bank for women. As if women cant use normal banks! #Budget2013"

KIRAN BEDI, former top police officer

"The budget has provided for ALL. He has increased the outlays. And provided for as well! We need to now demand its delivery and governance"

SHEKHAR KAPUR, film-maker

"For all d posturing of 'We desperately need to save d economy' the Indian budget clearly says 'lets postpone what 2 do to later' #Budget2013"

CHETAN BHAGAT, author

"A poor man's budget, no matter how well presented or analyzed, will still remain a poor man's budget."

KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW, Biocon director

"I rate the #Budget2013 between 6-7 The directional intent is positive …"

ANAND MAHINDRA, industrialist

"No quarrel if ALL large cars taxed.Singling out SUV's destroys a level field.Sad,one has to fight harder to succeed in one's own country"

RANJANA KUMARI, women's rights activist

"What is there for Women for budget 2013? Cr.1000 for India first women public sector bank. Cr.14000 for other Public sector Banks.Tokenism?"

MILIND DEORA, industrialist and lawmaker

"This was my 10th #Budget & undoubtedly the best, given the economic pressures. Highlight was the impetus given to women & skills training"

AMITABH BACHCHAN, actor

The entire day, Tv channels filled with Budget talk .. so what about common folk like us, who know nothing about this topic ?

(Compiled by India Online team)