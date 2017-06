Investors watch the share index at a local share market in October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex ended flat on Wednesday as active participants refrained from long positions in the absence of fresh triggers, with HDFC gaining after cutting its prime lending rate, while NTPC slipped ahead of a share sale.

Shares in HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) were up 1.1 percent, while NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) fell 2.4 percent.

The Sensex provisionally ended 0.16 percent lower, and the 50-share Nifty gained 0.01 percent.

