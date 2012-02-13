* Industry fees to fund 45 pct of FDA budget
* New fee agreements include generics, biosimilars
* $10 million to go to drug and food safety in China
* Obama seeks to speed generic drug entry
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Barack Obama
asked on Monday for a 17 percent hike in the Food and Drug
Administration's budget, but much of the increase would come
from companies, not tax dollars.
Almost half of the FDA's proposed $4.5 billion budget would
come from inspections and fees paid by companies that make
pharmaceutical and medical devices like Pfizer Inc and
Medtronic Inc.
Federal spending for the FDA would increase by 0.5 percent
to $2.5 billion for fiscal year 2013, which starts October 1.
The FDA regulates products that make up about a quarter of
the U.S. economy and deals with food and drug safety issues and
drug side effects.
"There is a common good here, and I think it's not
inappropriate that industry help and support these critical
services that matter so much to the health of the nation and the
health of the economy," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said
at a press conference.
About a third of the FDA's funding in the past five years
has come from company fees. Under Obama's proposal, the amount
would increase to 45 percent, supported in part by new fee
agreements with manufacturers of generic drugs and versions of
complex biotechnology medicines, and fees from food facilities.
"In this year of austerity, we appreciate that the President
has proposed the same funding for FDA, even while many other
agencies have been cut," said Diane Dorman, vice president of
the Alliance for a Stronger FDA, a coalition of consumer,
patient and industry groups that support increased FDA funding.
"However, this is not enough when the FDA mission is
expanding and the agency is providing services and protections
that Americans value," said Dorman, who is also a vice president
of policy at the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
Some $10 million of the FDA budget would go to hiring 19
inspectors to focus on China. Sixteen of them would work in
China on food and drug safety and standards.
To reduce costs for consumers by opening the market earlier
to generic drugmakers, Obama asked to cut to seven from 12 the
number of years drugmakers could exclusively market brand-name
biotech drugs.
Obama's plan must be approved by Congress, where it could it
could be stalled by wrangling over spending cuts and tax hikes.