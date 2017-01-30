Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be presenting India's budget on Feb. 1. It's not going to be an easy task given the backdrop of demonetisation, global political uncertainty, rising oil prices and an earlier-than-usual budget.

At a broader level, the finance minister is likely to continue the path of fiscal consolidation while changing allocations in favour of more productive capital expenditure where possible.

For the technology sector, often times the best contribution that a government can make is to leave the sector alone. However, there are some targeted net positive interventions possible. The tax treatment for start-up investments differs widely between private players and listed entities. This gap can be potentially reduced as it exposes overseas private players to the vagaries of valuation and discretionary taxation decisions.

Given the focus on Digital India and a less-cash society, Jaitley can position equipment manufacturers in the right taxation bracket in the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. While the GST tax slabs may not be announced in the budget, appropriate duty rationalization can be started to align with potential GST incidence.

The government has been increasing capex for sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, road construction, and power in the last two years. This focus is likely to continue.

One interesting intervention to supplement these investments and to make them more productive is to deploy technology solutions where possible. These can come in the form of better cold storage and transportation chains in agriculture, use of drones for monitoring and surveillance for roads and power networks, or using data analytics for improving quality of investment decisions. Such programmes will need the participation of private firms, often times small players with niche skills.

The government can promote these start-ups partly through budgetary actions like amelioratory tax policies on a case-to-case basis and by favourable policy action outside of the budget. The latter can involve easing procurement norms for encouraging smaller firms in government programmes.

Similar policy and tax incentives should be provided for sectors that will reduce Indian dependence on the global energy ecosystem. Solar power, storage batteries that supplement these power plants and battery technology for cars and public buses are some areas where investments should be explicitly encouraged. These will pay off in more ways than one in the future. Energy independence is a long-term geopolitical game rather than a short-term fiscal problem.

India has emerged as a key destination for global innovation centres in the last two years, with only the United States seeing more innovation centre investments than India. The government should capitalize on this advantage by attracting core research and development (R&D) investments from global firms that can then dovetail with Make In India initiatives.

Sectors such as defence, energy, and railways can benefit from such investments in the long run. The budget can be the vehicle to provide the right stimuli for such investments.

Jaitley has to deliver a more "touch-and-feel" budget compared to his previous ones. He earlier had the advantage of attempting long-term transformational changes, but this time the budgetary Overton window has significantly narrowed for him.

A well directed budget can spur investments and public consumption. An abstract budget may cede crucial political space to the opposition, always ready to pounce on opportunities to rebound.

(Aashish is a management consultant with interests in the areas of public policy and digital transformation)