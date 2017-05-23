By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 The Trump administration
wants to allow states to expand the use of tolling on interstate
highways while sharply cutting grants for transit projects and
raising airline passenger security fees, according to the White
House budget released on Tuesday.
The overall budget proposal is $76 billion, which the
administration said is about the same as for 2016. About $60
billion of that is annual "mandatory spending," including road
repairs paid through gas tax collections.
The Transportation Department's "discretionary" budget is
being cut by 12.7 percent, or $2.4 billion to $16.2 billion.
The administration proposes $200 billion in government
funding over 10 years as part of a goal of getting $1 trillion
in public and private infrastructure spending.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told reporters local
communities know best what projects they need.
Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer said the budget
cuts $206 billion in infrastructure spending across several
Cabinet departments, including $96 billion in planned highway
trust fund spending.
Schumer said the administration would cut funds from states
and cities "to pay wealthy hedge funds and Wall Street to build
more toll roads."
Chao said Schumer has called for $1 trillion in direct
government funding, which is "not very realistic" and would add
to the deficit.
Administration officials said they expect that by 2022 there
will be a new mechanism to make up for lost revenue. The budget
projects a $15 billion reduction in funding in 2023 and does not
include any funding to make up for that.
Congress has been adding tens of billions of dollars
annually to pay for crumbling roads because gas tax revenue is
not keeping up with repair needs.
The administration also proposes to allow for private
companies to construct and operate highway rest stops. It also
wants to raise the airline passenger security fee by $1 to $6.60
per one-way trip, which would generate $530 million for the
Transportation Safety Administration.
The budget would end subsidies for Amtrak to operate
long-distance train service, cutting $630 million of the $1.4
billion in annual government support for passenger rail service.
The Trump budget would eliminate the Obama administration's
TIGER grant program, saving $5 billion over 10 years in the
program that has funded transit projects. It also would cut $18
billion out of another government transit grant program called
New Starts.
The administration also proposes to privatize the nation's
air traffic control system, which budget documents suggest would
boost the budget deficit by about $45 billion over 10 years.
