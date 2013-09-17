WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The White House budget
office directed federal agencies on Tuesday to prepare for the
possibility of a federal government shutdown should Democrats
and Republicans fail to find a budget compromise by the end of
September.
With conservative Republicans pushing for spending cuts and
attempting to cut off funding for President Barack Obama's 2011
healthcare law, the two sides are having trouble reaching a
budget agreement ahead of the Sept. 30 end of the 2013 fiscal
year.
White House budget director Sylvia Mathews Burwell told
federal agencies in a memo to update their plans for keeping a
skeleton staff on duty for essential government services.
"There is enough time for Congress to prevent a lapse in
appropriations, and the administration is willing to work with
Congress to enact a short-term continuing resolution to fund
critical government operations and allow Congress the time to
complete the full-year 2014 appropriations," she said.
But prudent management requires agencies to be prepared for
the possibility of a disruption in funding, she said.