Oct 28 Financial Group Budushchee's (Financial
Group Future) shares rose 3 percent in their debut on
the Moscow Stock Exchange as investors welcomed Russia's first
IPO in nearly a year.
FG Budushchee, one of the biggest managers of private
pension funds in the country, sold 9.8 million shares at 1,190
roubles per share, valuing the company at 58.5 billion roubles
($929.47 million).
* The IPO was priced slightly above the midpoint of its
indicated 1,060-1,260 roubles per share range.
* Its main shareholder, Russian investor Boris Mints' O1
Group, sold a 20 percent stake raising 11.7 billion roubles
* CEO Marina Rudneva said the IPO attracted "considerable
interest" from a wide range of investors and that the book was
oversubscribed by more than 1.2 times
* FG Budushchee's IPO comes 11 months after Novorossiysk
Grain Plant's listing in December amid Russia's
struggles with economic crisis and geopolitical tensions with
the West over Ukraine and Syria.
* Russian IPO appetite in London: Five Russian companies
went public in 2014-2015, and only one of them listed their
shares in London; A stark contrast from 2010-2012, when nearly
half of the 31 IPOs debuted in London.
($1 = 62.9392 roubles)
