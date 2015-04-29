BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, April 29 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura reported first-quarter net income of $17.3 million on Wednesday, well above its $16.1 million loss in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.