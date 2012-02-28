(Adds details on financial results, gold production)
LIMA Feb 28 Peru's top precious metals
miner, Buenaventura, posted fourth-quarter net profit of
$228.1 million on Tuesday, up just 1 percent from the same
period in 2010.
Net income was $861.4 million in 2011, up 29 percent from
the previous year thanks to higher precious metals prices and a
43 percent jump in sales volume.
Buenaventura controls 43.7 percent of the Yanacocha gold
pit. It also owns 18.7 percent of the copper mine Cerro Verde
.
Gold production without counting Buenaventura's stake in
Yanacocha rose 4 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to 475,770
ounces and fell 5 percent to 1.04 million ounces last year
including Yanacocha.
Buenaventura's stock closed up 0.46 percent at $42.06 before
the results were announced.
(Reporting By Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Gary Hill)