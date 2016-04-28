Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
LIMA, April 28 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Thursday that its net profit nearly tripled in the first quarter from the same period in 2014, rising to $51.6 million.
The company added in a market filing that it was seeking $275 million in bank loans in the second quarter to pay off its short-term debt and partially finance its Tambomayo mine. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.