LIMA, April 28 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura said on Thursday that its net profit nearly tripled in the first quarter from the same period in 2014, rising to $51.6 million.

The company added in a market filing that it was seeking $275 million in bank loans in the second quarter to pay off its short-term debt and partially finance its Tambomayo mine. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)