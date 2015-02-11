(Adds pricing details, investor comments)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Investors piled into a new US$500m
bond from the City of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, hoping to reap
hefty gains if and when Argentina mends fences with
international creditors.
Argentina's capital city amassed around US$2bn in orders for
the six-year amortizing bond, which priced at par to yield
8.95%.
That was roughly flat to Argentina's own curve and clearly
piqued buy-side interest, taking into account the city's
stronger financial position and better credentials as a debtor.
"It is still attractive considering that the sovereign could
tighten significantly post-settlement (with holdout creditors),"
said a New York-based hedge fund manager.
"(The city's bonds) could go back to trading 100bp-200bp
tight to the sovereign."
Still not all investors are convinced that now is the time
for a debt play in Argentina, where the debt market has already
rallied on hopes of a more market-friendly government come
presidential elections in October.
"For me, Argentina is too expensive at the moment," said one
London-based portfolio manager who did not participate in the
deal.
"We have had a very nice rally in Argentine assets, but you
still need to see a resolution (with holdouts) for yields to
come in."
Faced with some investor pushback, Buenos Aires was forced
to make some concessions on structure, opting against the
inclusion of a call option that would have allowed officials to
redeem the notes as soon as 2017 at a pre-determined price.
"Clearly there was a lot of resistance," said the portfolio
manager.
Final pricing came at the tight end of guidance of 9% area
(+/- 5bp) and tight to initial price thoughts of 9.25% area.
The country's local-law Bonar 2024s, which have an average
maturity falling in 2021, were quoted at a yield of 8.8%
mid-market on Wednesday morning, according to a New-York based
broker, while the shorter-dated 2017s were spotted around 9%.
The new notes will have final maturity in 2021, but amortize
in three equal installments over the least three years, for an
average life of five years.
Fund managers took up the vast majority of the new issue,
accounting for 76% of the allocation, followed by hedge funds
with 17% and banks and private banks with 7%. Around 82% of the
paper went to US investors, while European accounts took 18%.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and JP Morgan were the
bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated Caa2 by
Moody's, CCC- by S&P and CCC by Fitch.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by Paul
Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)