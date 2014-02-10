STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Sweden's Bufab, a supplier of
components to the manufucturing industry, has applied for a
listing of its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the
company said on Monday.
Bufab, owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, said up
to 72.5 percent of its shares would be sold in the offering for
44 to 50 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalization of
between 1.7 billion and 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($262-286
million).
The first day of trading is expected to be Feb. 21.
Bufab is a trading company that supplies components such as
nuts and screws to the manufacturing industry and made an
operating profit of 201 million crowns in 2013 on sales of 2.0
billion.
Link to statement: r.reuters.com/sad76v
($1 = 6.4959 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Mia Shanley)