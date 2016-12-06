BOSTON Dec 6 Hedge fund manager Mick McGuire on
Tuesday took his fight for change at casual restaurant chain
Buffalo Wild Wings directly to franchise owners, saying
they could have better access to innovations and grow more if
his ideas were applied.
In a letter to the company's franchisees, McGuire encouraged
them to keep track of the dialogue between his hedge fund and
management through a new public website -
www.WinningAtWildWings.com.
Turning more of the eatery's restaurants over to franchisees
is a critical component of McGuire's plan for change at Buffalo
Wild Wings and instrumental to his forecast that the company's
share price could triple if a number of changes are made. The
share price, which closed at $170.85 on Monday, has climbed 15
percent since McGuire announced his investment in a public
filing in July.
McGuire's San Francisco-based hedge fund, Marcato Capital
Management, is Buffalo Wild Wing's fourth largest shareholder
with 5.2 percent of the stock. After months of negotiating in
private where the fund manager said many of his overtures have
been ignored, he is taking a more public stance.
If there is still no progress, the hedge fund could push for
board seats and announce a proxy contest early next year.
Besides trying to persuade management to shift its strategy
toward a more highly franchised business model, McGuire also has
asked for management to overhaul how it allocates capital and
has urged it to add people with relevant restaurant and finance
experience to its management and board ranks.
"We believe all stakeholders would benefit from seeing the
system transition to a 90 percent or higher franchise mix,"
McGuire wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters. "To achieve this
target approximately 600+ company units would be refranchised,
inclusive of expected future system growth," the letter said.
This would allow more franchisees to have a say about
innovations such as using tablets to order and pay and loyalty
programs and give them access to new systems and marketing
initiatives, the letter said. Right now the company has
"retained many choice 'greenfield' markets" in California,
Florida, Texas and Washington, D.C., for itself, the letter
said.
McGuire is the latest hedge fund manager to create a public
website to chronicle the back and forth with a company after
Daniel Loeb and William Ackman also used them.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott)