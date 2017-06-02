NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
shareholders voted to elect three director nominees of Marcato
Capital Management, giving the activist investor the board
access it desired in its nearly year-long pursuit of strategy
and leadership changes at the U.S. wings and beer chain.
Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders voted to elect Marcato
nominees Mick McGuire, the hedge fund's founder, former Pizza
Hut CEO Scott Bergren, and restaurant industry veteran Sam
Rovit, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Marcato's fourth nominee, restaurant industry veteran Lee
Sanders, was not voted onto the board.
Buffalo Wild Wings' management team had nine directors up
for election, three of whom Marcato targeted to replace: Cynthia
Davis, Olivier Maggard and Jerry Rose. Rovits was also on the
company's nominee slate.
The results came just after the company's CEO Sally Smith
announced that she would step down before the end of the year,
and withdraw her candidacy for board election.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)