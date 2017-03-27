March 27 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc on
Monday nominated Sam Rovit, who is part of activist shareholder
Marcato Capital Management LP's four-member slate, to stand for
election to its board.
Marcato, which is led by activist hedge fund manager Mick
McGuire, officially launched a proxy fight against the company
in February.
Rovit is chief executive officer of CTI Foods.
The company also nominated Janice Fields, who served as
executive vice president and chief operating officer of
McDonald's USA from 2006 to 2010, to be elected to its board.
The company said James Damian, who had previously served as
board chairman, and Michael Johnson will retire from the board
at the annual meeting.
Buffalo Wild Wings' annual meeting is expected in May.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)