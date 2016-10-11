(Adds Marcato statement)
By Michael Flaherty
Oct 11 A battle between Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
and an activist hedge fund heated up on Tuesday after
the company named three new directors to its board.
The restaurant chain's board shuffle sparked an angry
response from Marcato Capital Management LP, the activist fund
that owns 5.2 percent of the stock and is the company's
fourth-largest shareholder.
"After attempting to engage in substantive dialogue with
Buffalo Wild Wings for months, we are deeply disappointed by the
company's unilateral decision to reconstitute its board without
consulting us or other outside shareholders," Marcato said in
statement.
Buffalo Wild Wings said early on Tuesday that it appointed
CBS Radio President Andre Fernandez, eBay Inc
executive Hal Lawton and Levi Strauss & Co Chief
Financial Officer Harmit Singh as independent directors. The
company also said it would expand its board to nine from eight
directors.
The new directors "underscore our commitment to proactive
board refreshment, strong corporate governance and independence
and diversity," Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith said in a
statement.
The move comes after Marcato said in August that it would be
"inappropriate" to add new directors without consulting its
major shareholders and offered a senior Marcato executive to
serve on the company's board. (bit.ly/2bYRMXp)
The San Francisco-based hedge fund disclosed its stake in
July and said the company needed to add more directors to its
board with restaurant experience.
Marcato, founded by ex-Pershing Square Partner Mick McGuire,
also has said the company should franchise out more of its
restaurants.
Marcato could launch a proxy fight in early 2017 by
nominating its own directors, if friction between the two sides
continues. Buffalo Wild Wings' director nomination window will
likely run from early January to early February, based on last
year's proxy. Its annual meeting is usually held in May.
McGuire said in an interview last week that Buffalo Wild
Wings' management had not been as receptive to Marcato's plans
"as we would like" and repeated his view that the company's
shares could triple over a four-year span.
Buffalo Wild Wings said on Tuesday that two existing board
members would step down from their positions effective
immediately.
