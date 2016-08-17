(Adds comment from company)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 17 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management is pushing Buffalo Wild Wings Inc to
shake up its executive ranks and board, saying the casual
restaurant chain's stock price could nearly triple if the
company improves its business, according to a filing on
Wednesday.
Marcato founder Mick McGuire said in a Aug. 17 letter to
Buffalo Wings Chairman James Damian that he was "exceedingly
optimistic" about the company's future but warned that
"substantial changes" were essential for its success.
The company needs "the introduction of fresh talent at both
the board and management levels," McGuire wrote, saying more
expertise in restaurants and corporate finance is needed.
Buffalo Wings said in a statement that it will "carefully
consider" the hedge fund's letter.
The company's share price is down 17.6 percent in the last
52 weeks at $161.33 at Tuesday's close, far short of the $458
Marcato said the company would be worth if it follows his plan
to shift toward a more highly franchised model. The stock rose
1.5 percent to $163.69 on Wednesday.
Marcato, which owns 5.2 percent of the company and is its
fourth biggest investor, has privately told executives that
capital was not being used wisely by concentrating on buying out
franchisees and opening more units.
Now the fund is saying publicly that management should
concentrate on boosting same-store sales and raising margins at
its restaurants. Most importantly, it wants management to shift
strategy toward a more highly franchised business model, which
analysts have said could boost the share price.
"Suboptimal capital allocation behavior is symptomatic of a
larger organizational deficiency: a tendency to favor gut feel
and thematic proclamations without tangible evidence or
appropriate analytical support," McGuire wrote in the letter.
The letter's sharp tone signaled a ratcheting up of pressure
on longtime Chief Executive Sally Smith one day after the
company said it would increase its share repurchase plan by $300
million without giving details on the timing.
The hedge fund said it wants to weigh in on personnel
changes, warning the company that any unilateral moves would be
viewed as a "hostile act of entrenchment."
Bracing for a fight, the company has hired financial
advisory firm Lazard and communications firm Joele Frank.
Marcato is also pushing for better technology and says he is
concerned that management generally was not moving quickly
enough. "This issue is representative of a much larger issue of
management's persistent failure to execute," the letter said.
