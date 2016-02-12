Feb 12 Two more cases of norovirus have been
confirmed in Kansas in a probe involving a Buffalo Wild Wings
Inc restaurant, but the source could not be identified,
a spokeswoman for the state health department's Johnson County
office said.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment had
said last week that out of the 10 people being tested, norovirus
had been confirmed in one person.
The probe is related to a Buffalo Wild Wings' restaurant in
Overland Park in suburban Kansas City.
"We have taken additional steps to conduct deep cleaning for
norovirus at all Kansas City area restaurants," a spokesman for
the company, known for its chicken wings, said in an email on
Friday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)