UPDATE 2-Luxury shoe brands Jimmy Choo and Bally put up for sale
* Jimmy Choo shares rise up to 11.3 pct (Adds detail, background, shares)
SYDNEY, March 25 Two water buffaloes startled residents of an inner-Sydney suburb on Tuesday morning, as they pelted 2 km (1.2 miles) down a city street past disbelieving pedestrians, while car drivers scurried to get out of the way.
Eyewitnesses told local media the buffaloes looked agitated, having escaped from a city park where an advertisement was being filmed.
"I was just waiting for the bus and instead of a bus, two random buffalo ran past," Abril Felman, a student at the University of Sydney campus nearby, told Reuters by telephone.
Firefighters rounded up the animals and live-tweeted the operation, saying they used ladders and firefighting gear to corral the animals into a makeshift pen, until handlers from the film set took them away.
"We were all standing back, we were all going 'That's really random'," Felman said.
"It's a very diverse community that lives there," she added. "It's not strange to see people dressed up in costumes running around at night. It's a bit of a free-spirited bohemian culture." (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Jimmy Choo shares rise up to 11.3 pct (Adds detail, background, shares)
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 U.S. automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.