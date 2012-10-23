Oct 23 U.S. casual dining chain Buffalo Wild
Wings Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit on high costs related to store openings, sending its
shares down 11 percent after the bell.
Third-quarter profit fell to $10.7 million, or 57 cents per
share, from $11.3 million, or 61 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company, which operates more than 850 restaurants in the
United States and Canada, said sales rose 25 percent to $246.9
million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 60 cents per
share on revenue of $253.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company fell to
$74.30 in extended trade after closing at $83.46 on Tuesday on
the Nasdaq.