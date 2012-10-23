* Third-quarter revenue $246.9 mln vs est $253.9 mln
* Profit $0.57 per share vs est $0.60 per share
* Shares down 11 percent after market
Oct 23 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc's profit
missed analyst estimates as high costs pinched, and the casual
dining chain disclosed slowing comparable sales in the beginning
of the fourth quarter, sending its shares down 11 percent after
market.
Buffalo Wild Wings, which operates more than 850 restaurants
in the United States and Canada, said same-store sales for the
four weeks ended Oct. 21 were trending at about 3.8 percent at
company-owned restaurants compared with 6.6 percent last year.
The company forecast earnings growth of 15 percent for 2012
and said it will continue to raise menu prices to offset high
chicken wing costs.
Buffalo Wild Wings has been steadily increasing prices and
trying to cut expenses at its restaurants to protect margins as
the cost of chicken wings climbs.
The poultry industry has been strained by historically high
feed prices as this summer's drought led to a disappointing corn
harvest.
Poultry producers have moved production to larger bird,
resulting in lower wing per pound yield, pushing up cost per
wing by the end of the third quarter 90 percent higher than last
year, the company said.
Third-quarter profit fell to $10.7 million, or 57 cents per
share, from $11.3 million, or 61 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Sales rose 25 percent to $246.9 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 60 cents per share
on revenue of $253.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales rose 6.2 percent at company-owned
restaurants and 5.8 percent at franchised restaurants in the
third quarter.
The company expects to open at least 24 new company-owned
and 20 new franchised restaurants before the end of the year.
Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company fell 11
percent to $74.47 in extended trade after closing at $83.46 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.