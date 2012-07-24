* Q2 EPS $0.62 vs est $0.68

July 24 U.S. casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc posted quarterly results below Wall Street estimates on higher costs of chicken wings.

Second-quarter profit rose to $11.7 million, or 62 cents per share, from $10.7 million, or 58 c ents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at the company, which operates 835 sports-themed restaurants in the United States and Canada, rose 29.7 percent to $238.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $240.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have risen about 26 percent this year, were down 17 percent in after-market trading. They closed at $78.90 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.