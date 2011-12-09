Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett shouts the slogan ''Never give up, Iwaki'' in Japanese at the end of his news conference after the opening ceremony of Tungaloy Corp's new plant in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

NEW YORK It's rare for Warren Buffett to be challenged publicly, but one analyst -- tongue planted firmly in cheek -- took the "Oracle of Omaha" to task on Friday for a bit of perceived financial community favoritism.

For the first time ever, Buffett has invited three analysts who cover his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway to ask him questions at Berkshire's festival of an annual meeting next year in Omaha.

Problem is, there are four insurance analysts covering the company. Pity, then, Meyer Shields of Stifel Nicolaus, who was not included.

"We've been progressing through Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' five stages of grief" since learning of the exclusion, Shields said in a research note on Friday.

But he quickly pointed out a potential solution.

"Since - despite his professed fondness for "tough" questions - Mr. Buffett will evidently bestow this awesome prestige only upon analysts recommending Berkshire's shares (three scrupulous, intelligent, and insightful fellows, we hasten to add), apparently all we need is a valuation methodology under which we could recommend the shares and, presto - we're on the next boat to Omaha!"

That said, in a detailed eight-page analysis Shields said he could not justify an upgrade from his current rating, arguing that the shares were trading in line with historical averages relative to the S&P 500 and had little room for upside.

"Notwithstanding the sadness over our exclusion (which we regret will probably only be enhanced by our persistent lack of enthusiasm), we reiterate our Hold rating on the shares," Shields said.

Buffett's assistant was not immediately available to comment on Shields' report. In an email, Shields said there has not been any blowback from his note.

"I've gotten a couple of attaboys, but no negative responses - and certainly no invitation - yet," he said.

The invitation to analysts, along with a first-ever share buyback program, have suggested that Buffett's attitudes toward investors are shifting slightly.

He has long said Berkshire's returns would decline over time, but over the last year pressure has intensified as a growing chorus said Berkshire shares were undervalued and lacking in catalysts.

The annual meeting, where the sell-siders will get perhaps their best chance ever to grill Buffett, draws 40,000 people a year to Omaha. Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger take questions from investors -- and a small, also carefully selected panel of reporters -- for hours on end.

Berkshire Class A shares opened 0.5 percent higher at $116,375 a share. The stock is down 3.9 percent this year, against a 1.9 percent decline for the S&P 500.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)