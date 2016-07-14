July 14 Warren Buffett has donated roughly $2.86 billion more Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to five charities, as part of the billionaire's plan to give away nearly his entire fortune.

Buffett's 11th annual donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities comprised 19.61 million Class "B" shares of Berkshire, according to a Thursday regulatory filing.

The donations, which were made on Wednesday, increased Buffett's total contributions to the charities to more than $24.3 billion since 2006. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)