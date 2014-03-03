BRIEF-Jordan's Bindar Trading and Investment shareholders approve FY cash dividend
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent of share capital for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pFlp3N) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, March 3 Berkshire Hathaway head Warren Buffett said on Monday that his successor will come from within the company.
"A successor will be from within the company," Buffett said on an interview on CNBC.
Buffett, 83, has resisted publicly naming a successor, a worry for investors who wonder how much longer the billionaire will be at the helm at Berkshire.
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent of share capital for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pFlp3N) Further company coverage: )
SHANGHAI, April 20 China stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday, with investors continuing to seek cover in defensives such as the consumer and healthcare sectors, while fleeing small caps and stocks related to the new Xiongan economic zone.