NEW YORK, April 28 The next chief executive of
Berkshire Hathaway should be the only one at the company to get
options, Warren Buffett, the current head of the sprawling
conglomerate, said on Monday.
In an interview with Fortune, Buffett said he had written a
memo to the Berkshire board to suggest the next CEO
should be "the only one who would receive options because he
would be the only one who is responsible for the overall success
of the operation."
Buffett, an investing icon and the world's third-richest
man, came under fire last week when he said that he disagreed
with a controversial equity compensation package for Coca-Cola
management but nonetheless abstained from voting.
He told CNBC last week that he "didn't want to express any
disapproval of management but we did disapprove of the plan."
He's since drawn broad criticism for not voting against the
measure, which passed.
Buffett in the past has spoken out about stock options for
executives as expensive and ineffective.
In 1995, for example, Buffett wrote: "Who, after all,
refuses a free lottery ticket?" and called such arrangements
"wasteful to the company."
Still, Buffett said on Monday that executive compensation is
not out of whack with pay rates in the rest of the country.
"If you run a multibillion-dollar company the difference
between a 10 and an eight is huge in terms of value," he said.
"Still, almost on a voluntary basis, I think it should be
somewhat restrained in some cases."
He offered no more details on who the next Berkshire
Hathaway CEO could be, a source of widespread speculation as
investors wonder how much longer the octogenarian can continue
in his current role.
Buffett, 83 and Charlie Munger, 90, the chairman and
vice-chairman, respectively, of Berkshire Hathaway, have each
drawn a salary of $100,000 each for more than 25 years.
In a securities filing this year, the company noted that
"Mr. Buffett has advised the (Governance) Committee that he
would not expect or desire such compensation to increase in the
future."
Buffett's fortune is estimated at $65 billion by Forbes
magazine.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Andrew Hay and Sandra Maler)