European shares slip from 20-month highs, Apple suppliers slip
* Miners at four-month low (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
NEW YORK Feb 4 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on Wednesday he is likely to buy a small business in Western Europe and he would like to buy more businesses abroad.
"We'd like to buy more businesses around the world," said Buffett, the head of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, in an interview with Fox Business.
Over the past 50 years Berkshire has bought dozens of companies ranging from insurance to railroads.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
ATHENS, May 3 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of six-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.