NEW YORK Feb 4 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on Wednesday he is likely to buy a small business in Western Europe and he would like to buy more businesses abroad.

"We'd like to buy more businesses around the world," said Buffett, the head of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, in an interview with Fox Business.

Over the past 50 years Berkshire has bought dozens of companies ranging from insurance to railroads.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)