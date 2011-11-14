* Says started buying in March
* Did not tell IBM he was accumulating stake
* Due to report quarterly holdings Monday night
(Adds investor comment)
By Ben Berkowitz
Nov 14 Warren Buffett said his Berkshire
Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has accumulated a 5.5 percent stake in
IBM (IBM.N), the billionaire investor's biggest bet in the
technology field he has historically shunned.
Buffett said he was convinced by IBM's long-term roadmap
and by its entrenched position with major businesses -- part of
the durable competitive advantage that he looks for when
investing in a company.
"I don't know of any large company that really has been as
specific on what they intend to do and how they intend to do it
as IBM," Buffett told CNBC in an interview on Monday.
The move puts Buffett's money squarely in the heart of the
technology industry, a sector he has steadfastly avoided on the
grounds he simply did not understand it.
One long-term Berkshire investor said the investment was a
global play.
"More confirm(ation) that he sees international as more
important," said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive of wealth
manager YCMNET Advisers, which manages about $1 billion and
holds Berkshire shares.
Buffett said he had bought about 64 million shares of IBM,
paying $10.7 billion. Berkshire started buying the shares in
March, with a goal of building a $10 billion position, he
said.
Buffett said IBM did not know that he was building a stake
and that the company was finding out about his investment for
the first time as he disclosed it on television.
An IBM spokesman declined to comment.
Buffett said he has always looked at IBM's annual report --
his preferred method of identifying companies to invest in --
but this year "I read it through a different lens."
He said follow-on conversations with various technology
executives throughout the Berkshire conglomerate convinced him
to start building the stake.
LARGEST HOLDER
Berkshire is due to make a quarterly report of its equity
holdings Monday night. Though it started buying IBM shares in
March, Buffett's comments suggested Berkshire did not cross
reporting thresholds on the investment until the third quarter,
which let him keep the stake secret until Monday.
According to Thomson Reuters data, a 5.5 percent position
in IBM would tie Buffett with State Street Global Advisors for
the largest stake in the company.
IBM shares rose nearly 1 percent in premarket trading.
Buffett, known as one of history's great value investors,
appears to have gotten into IBM late in the game.
By early March, when he started buying the stock, the
shares had risen more than 25 percent from their low of six
months earlier. Even the stock's lowest point during the third
quarter, when Buffett built the rest of his stake, was one of
its highest levels ever.
At a Friday close of $187.38, the stock is nearing
analysts' median price target of $200, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
NOT BUYING EUROPE
One place where Buffett is not investing is European
banks.
Buffett, who put $5 billion into Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) earlier this year, comes up whenever there is talk of a
large European bank needing to raise capital, particularly in
the current environment of writedowns on sovereign debt.
But he told CNBC that he would need to understand European
banks better before investing in them, and that he has not yet
seen an investment opportunity there in which he wants to take
part.
The "Oracle of Omaha" and Berkshire Hathaway chief
executive said he expects Europe's economy to show improvement
10 years from now but that getting there will be difficult.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York, additional reporting
by Nicola Leske in New York and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing
by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)