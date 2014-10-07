BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 7 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Tuesday that the businesses of big U.S. banks were not as good as they were a few years ago, and that U.S. home-building would pick up.
"What was a very profitable business has been turned into a good business if executed well," Buffett said on the largest U.S. banks at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, California.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.