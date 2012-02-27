Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is holding onto its Johnson & Johnson stake for now but could consider selling it given the company's recent problems, Warren Buffett said on Monday.
The company "obviously has messed up in a lot of ways in the last few years," he said in a CNBC interview, adding it was not clear why.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27