By Luciana Lopez
| NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 Berkshire Hathaway
chief executive Warren Buffett warned on Saturday that the
growing crisis in public pensions will intensify, with "a lot"
of bad news to come.
In his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, Buffett
said: "Local and state financial problems are accelerating, in
large part because public entities promised pensions they
couldn't afford. Citizens and public officials typically
under-appreciated the gigantic financial tapeworm that was born
when promises were made that conflicted with a willingness to
fund them."
Buffett pointed out a 1975 memo he wrote to Katharine
Graham, then chairman of The Washington Post Company, about the
pitfalls of pension promises and the importance of investment
policy.
In that memo, which is 38-1/2 years old, Buffett said the
first rule regarding pension costs is "to know what you are
getting into before signing up."
He wrote: "There probably is more managerial ignorance on
pension costs than any other cost item of remotely similar
magnitude. And, as will become so expensively clear to citizens
in future decades, there has been even greater electorate
ignorance of governmental pension costs."
Many state and local governments are struggling to meet
their obligations to retirees, stemming from the economic crisis
which put enormous pressure on state and municipal budgets as
well as poor decision-making.
On Saturday, Buffett said: "During the next decade, you will
read a lot of news - bad news - about public pension plans. I
hope my memo is helpful to you in understanding the necessity
for prompt remedial action where problems exist."
In the 1975 memo, Buffett said it is "next to impossible to
decrease pension benefits in a large profitable company - or
even a large marginal one."
He said that language allowing companies to terminate or
alter their pension plans had been eroded by law.
Over the past year, Detroit's bankruptcy filing and then
Puerto Rico's shaky finances - because of loss of industry,
coupled with lavish pensions - have rattled investors and
economists.
Last year, municipal bond funds hemorrhaged $62.6 billion in
net outflows, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.
That's more than four times the previous outflow record of $15
billion in 1994.
But as the bonds have tumbled, yield-hungry investors have
once again started diving in. Those funds have seen net inflows
for six of the past seven weeks, their best such performance in
a year.
"I think that the key issue for the municipal market is to
distinguish the state and the local governments that have made
changes and are paying in from the ones that haven't and have
major problems," said Natalie Cohen, the head of muni research
at Wells Fargo Securities.
"That's not to deny that it's not a problem," she said.
Moody's Investors Service, where municipal bond downgrades
made up four of every five rating changes in U.S. public finance
last year, said in January that despite increased stability
overall, pockets of pressure remain throughout the country.