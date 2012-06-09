June 9 A typical lunch at a high-end Manhattan
steakhouse for nine people might run $1,000 or so, but when
Warren Buffett is the guest of honor the price can rise to $3.46
million.
That is how much an as-yet unknown bidder paid in the annual
online charity auction for the right to lunch with the "Oracle
of Omaha" and seven friends at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse
in Manhattan.
The proceeds were up compared to last year, when fund
manager Ted Weschler bid $2.63 million to have lunch with
Buffett. The 81-year-old Nebraska billionaire ended up hiring
Weschler last September to be an investment manager at Berkshire
Hathaway.
A total of 10 bidders entered 106 bids over the five-day
auction that ended on Friday evening, much stronger than last
year when just two people made a total of eight bids. The
winning offer was exactly $3,456,789.
The previous 12 auctions raised more than $11.5 million for
the San Francisco-based charity GLIDE, which sponsors a variety
of programs for the disadvantaged, from meals for the needy and
housing to community clinics. Buffett was introduced to GLIDE
via his late first wife Susan.