Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett shouts the slogan ''Never give up, Iwaki'' in Japanese, in response to a request from a local television reporter that he do so, at the end of his news conference after the opening ceremony of Tungaloy Corp's new plant in Iwaki,... REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Warren Buffett's chosen successor as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway does not know he has been chosen for the role, Buffett told CNBC on Monday.

The board has a name in mind and has had for years now, Buffett said Monday.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)