* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.10
* Q1 rev $96.4 mln vs est $97.6 mln
* Shares up as much as 14 pct
May 3 Stuffed toys retailer Build-A-Bear
Workshop Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly
loss due to a fall in costs, sending its shares up as much as 14
percent.
First-quarter net loss narrowed to $1 million, or 6 cents
per share, from a loss of $2.3 million, or 12 cents per share,
last year.
Revenue was largely flat at $96.4 million, missing the $97.6
million analysts had expected.
Comparable store sales -- those at stores open for at least
a year -- rose 3.6 percent in North America, home to over 80
percent of its stores. Overall comparable store sales were up
1.2 percent in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to make a
loss of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's gross profit margin improved to 39.9 percent
from 38.9 percent while its selling, general and administrative
(SG&A) expenses dipped from 43 percent of revenues to 41.5
percent.
Build-A-Bear shares were trading up 2 percent at $4.50 on
Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.