By Astrid Wendlandt
BASEL, March 19 Bulgari is confident of
double-digit sales growth in 2015 on a like-for-like basis, the
head of luxury group LVMH's biggest watch and
jewellery business said on Thursday.
"We had a very good beginning of the year, so all else
remaining equal, we think that we will do better this year than
in 2014 with a double digit growth rate," Chief Executive
Jean-Christophe Babin told Reuters in an interview at the
Baselworld watch and jewellery fair.
Bulgari, for which singer and ex-French first lady Carla
Bruni Sarkozy is brand ambassador, is the world's third largest
watch and jewellery brand behind Richemont's Cartier
and Tiffany with sales estimated between 1.5 and 2
billion euros.
Babin said Bulgari, which dominates LVMH's watch and
jewellery business in terms of sales, was one of the fastest
growing brands in the LVMH stable of more than 60 labels which
include jewellers Chaumet and Fred, fashion houses Louis Vuitton
and Dior as well as Hennessy cognac and Krug champagne.
LVMH does not publish actual growth rates for individual
brands. Babin indicated Bulgari would have around 312 boutiques
by the end of 2015, up from 290 at the end of 2013.
He said Bulgari had been enjoying double-digit sales growth
in the past few quarters with solid progress in China, the
United States and Japan with "a rebound in the demand from
Europeans."
Like many of its rivals such as sister watch brand Tag
Heuer, Bulgari this week unveiled a connected watch in an effort
to address competition from Apple's new watch. Many Swiss watch
brands are announcing deals with technology companies at
Baselworld this week to counter the arrival of Apple in their
market.
Babin has been showing retailers the Bulgari Diagono
Magn@sium watch, fitted with a microchip and near field
communication (NFC) technology which unlocks doors as well as
gives access to confidential information contained in the user's
mobile phone such as passwords and credit card details.
The timepiece works with an application called Bulgari Vault
on the mobile phone. The round and light black watch, made from
magnesium and ceramic, will cost 5,000-6,000 euros with the chip
(3,900 euros without) when it hits the shops next year.
Babin said Bulgari had entered into a partnership with
IPO-candidate Wisekey, an encryption specialist which has rented
bunkers deep in the mountains from the Swiss army to stock data.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Blaise Robinson and
Vincent Baby)