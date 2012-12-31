MILAN Dec 31 Italian police have carried out checks at Rome jeweller Bulgari to assess whether the group owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH regularly declared income tax in Italy, a newspaper reported.

Italian authorities have intensified their efforts to collect taxes this year and have already targeted foreign companies, such as Google and Facebook to assess whether their Italian divisions are paying their taxes.

The Corriere della Sera on Monday reported that police completed a tax inspection last week, alleging Bulgari did not declare income in Italy to the tune of around 70 million euros ($92.55 million).

"We have always complied with fiscal regulations in Italy and abroad," Bulgari family member Francesco Trapani, who heads LVMH's jewellery and watch division, told the newspaper.

The report, which cites a police document, said controls focused on the last five years through 2011, the year when LVMH bought Bulgari in a all-share deal worth 3.7 billion euros.

Trapani said Bulgari has always collaborated with Italian authorities and emerged unscathed from past fiscal controls.

Bulgari was not immediately reachable for further comment.