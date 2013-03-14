ROME, March 14 Italian tax police said they
seized real estate and financial assets worth more than 46
million euros ($59.6 million) from the two former majority
owners of luxury jewellery firm Bulgari as part of an
investigation into tax evasion.
Brothers Paolo and Nicola Bulgari are alleged to have evaded
taxes on dividends and to have created units in Ireland and the
Netherlands that allowed the company to conceal around 3 billion
euros in revenue between 2006 and 2011, the tax police said on
Thursday.
Bulgari said in a statement, however, that the foreign units
"that were defined as fictive are real and genuine companies
performing an undisputable strategic role for the group and
employing about 300 employees".
It added, "The claims that are made are unfounded, which
will be demonstrated before the competent authorities."
Bulgari said the individuals involved in the investigation
would not comment.
The Bulgari brothers are the latest to be investigated as
the government steps up checks on alleged tax evaders amid an
fiscal austerity drive. Fashion designers
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on trial for alleged tax
evasion in December.
Among the assets seized from the Bulgaris were buildings on
Rome's famous shopping street via Condotti, although not the
company's flagship store there, tax police said.
In 2011 French luxury house LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
SA acquired Bulgari in a deal in which the Bulgari
brothers obtained minority stakes in LVMH.
Francesco Trapani, president of the LVMH watches and
jewellery division, and Maurizio Valentini, Bulgari's senior
director for Europe and Middle East finance and administration,
are also under investigation by Italian prosecutors, the tax
police said.
LVMH declined to comment on the news.