ROME May 26 Two heirs to Italian luxury
jeweller Bulgari denied wrongdoing on Tuesday after an Italian
court ordered them to stand trial along with 11 others on
suspicion of tax evasion.
Brothers Nicola and Paolo Bulgari will be called to respond
to allegations the jeweller evaded taxes between 2006 and 2010,
before it was taken over by French luxury group LVMH.
"They say they are innocent, because there is no fraud," the
Bulgari brothers'lawyer Bruno Assumma told Reuters.
The investigation centres on a subsidiary based in Ireland
which prosecutors say allowed Bulgari to benefit unfairly from
that country's lower corporate tax rate, a judicial source said.
Assumma said the Irish company functions normally within the
group.
In 2013, prosecutors seized assets worth more than 45
million euros ($49.03 million), including Bulgari's office on
Rome's prestigious Via Condotti, as part of the same
investigation.
The first hearing will take place on Oct. 13, the judicial
source said.
In 2011, LVMH bought the Bulgari family's 50 percent stake
in the jeweller for 1.87 billion euros, and spent as much in a
takeover bid on the rest of the shares.
A deep recession following the euro zone debt crisis has
strained public finances and prompted Italy to crack down harder
on tax evasion, which the treasury says costs it 90 billion
euros ($98 billion)a year.
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
(Reporting by Mario Sarzanini, Isla Binnie and Valentina Za;
editing by Ralph Boulton)