SOFIA Dec 28 Bulgaria has relaunched a tender
to run the airport in its second-largest city, Plovdiv, for 35
years, the government's press office said on Wednesday.
The Balkan country issued a previous tender in March for the
airport, which also serves as a reserve landing ground for Sofia
airport, but failed to attract much interest.
The government said in a statement the new tender would be
conducted in accordance with European requirements on concession
contracts that entered into force in April, providing an
opportunity to attract a wider range of potential investors.
Last year, more than 100,000 passengers used Plovdiv airport
in southern Bulgaria, which has until now been operated by the
state.
Bulgaria, which awarded a contract to run its airports in
the Black Sea cities of Varna and Burgas to a consortium led by
Germany's Fraport in 2006, also launched a tender to
run the airport in the capital Sofia in May.
The deadline for bids to run Sofia airport has been extended
until the end of January following calls from the opposition to
scrap the process.
($1 = 1.8741 leva)
