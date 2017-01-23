SOFIA Jan 23 Bulgaria has extended the deadline
for bids for the contract for to run Sofia airport until May 19
as the Balkan country prepares for early elections in the
spring, the transport ministry said on its website on Monday.
The transport ministry launched the tender to operate the
Balkan country's main airport for 35 years in May last year,
expecting to bring some 1.2 billion levs ($658.69 million) into
state coffers.
It has since extended the deadline four times. In November,
the centre-right government, which resigned after losing the
presidential election, delayed the tender to the end of January
following calls from the opposition Socialists to scrap it.
The fresh delay will allow a new government expected to take
over after early general elections seen likely at the end of
March to decide on the tender.
Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and
Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich were planning to
jointly bid for the right to operate the airport, a source
familiar with the process had told Reuters.
German airport operator Fraport has said it was
considering whether to participate and local media has reported
that Turkish airports group TAV, in which French
Groupe ADP has a 38 percent stake, was also considering
a bid.
The airport, which was used by 5 million passengers last
year, is currently operated by the state.
($1 = 1.8218 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)