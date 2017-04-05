(Adds details, background)
SOFIA, April 5 Bulgaria's interim government on
Wednesday cancelled a tender to run and operate Sofia airport,
saying the plans to grant concession rights for 35 years at the
country's main airport were not in the public interest.
"The government has decided to cancel the tender," a
government spokeswoman said after a cabinet meeting.
The interim transport minister said last month he would
propose the cancellation of the tender as it would lead to
higher airport fees and hurt air traffic to Bulgaria.
The centre-right GERB party, which won snap elections last
month and hopes to form a coalition government by the end of
April, is expected to look into the process and decide whether
to launch a new tender for the airport.
The tender was originally launched last May by the previous
centre-right government and could have raised 1.2 billion levs
($655 million), half of which should have been paid upfront.
Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and
Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich were planning to
jointly bid for the right to operate the airport, sources said
last year.
German airport operator Fraport has said it was
considering whether to bid and local media has said Turkish
airports group TAV, in which French Groupe ADP
has a 38 percent stake had also expressed an interest.
The Sofia airport, which was used by 5 million passengers
last year, is currently operated by the state.
($1 = 1.8320 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely and
Jane Merriman)