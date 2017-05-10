BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
SOFIA May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.
Last month, Bulgaria's interim government cancelled the tender saying the plans to grant concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport were not in the public interest.
The tender was launched in May 2016 by the previous government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.
"We have no reason to change the strategy for the management of Sofia airport. The procedure to grant Sofia airport on concession will be launched again," Goranov told reporters after the first cabinet meeting of the new government, led by Borisov.
The Sofia airport, which was used by 5 million passengers last year, is currently operated by the state. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .