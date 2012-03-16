SOFIA, March 16 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly
commission said on Friday four oil companies operating in the
Balkan country, including the Bulgarian unit of Russia's LUKOIL
, had been involved in cartel agreements on fuel
prices.
The Commission for Protection of Competition said LUKOIL
Bulgaria, Austria's OMV, Rompetrol Bulgaria, which is
part of a group which also controls the Romanian Petromidia
refinery, and Bulgaria's Naftex Petrol, a fuel
wholeseller unit of Petrol AD, have been involved in
fuel price-fixing.
"The breach consists of a banned agreement and coordinated
practice of setting prices, which in their aim or result
prevent, limit, or breach competition on the wholesale markets
of petrol and diesel fuels," it said in a statement.
The companies have 30 days to comment on the commission's
findings before it finally rules on the issue.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Jane Baird)