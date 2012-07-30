SOFIA, July 30 Bulgarian units of Russian oil company LUKOIL have not abused their dominant market positions, the country's anti-monopoly commission concluded on Monday after an investigation lasting almost a year.

The Commission for Protection of Competition launched the probe last August, extending a wider dispute with LUKOIL, Russia's second largest oil producer, which is a key fuel provider and taxpayer in Bulgaria.

The commission examined LUKOIL's trade relations with its wholesale clients, paying special attention to its discount policies, and concluded there had not been any breach of fair competition.

The commission said that Bulgaria had mechanisms in place that effectively prevented abuses in the markets for the widely used A-95 gasoline and for diesel.

"There are relevant ways of preventing any damage to competition on the wholesale markets for A-95 petrol and diesel fuel," the commission said in a statement.

LUKOIL Bulgaria was not immediately available for comment.

The commission also ruled that LUKOIL's Bulgarian refinery and jet fuel trading company have not abused their dominant market position in jet fuel supplies.

Russian oil major LUKOIL owns Bulgaria's only operational oil refinery, Burgas Neftochim, which meets over 60 percent of the fuel needs of the Balkan country and has a chain of over 200 petrol stations, with a 26 percent retail market share.

However, LUKOIL still a faces another distinct investigation by the same body.

In March, the watchdog accused four oil companies operating in the country - LUKOIL Bulgaria, Austria's OMV, Rompetrol Bulgaria, which is part of a group that also controls the Romanian Petromidia refinery, and the fuel wholeseller unit of Petrol AD, of price-fixing. <ID:nL5E8EG2KD> (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Anthony Barker)