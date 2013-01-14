SOFIA Jan 14 Bulgaria has cancelled the sale of
state-owned arms producer VMZ Sopot after the sole qualified
bidder failed to file a valid offer, bringing the indebted plant
closer to insolvency.
"We received a binding offer but we did not receive the
mandatory deposit of 3 million euros ($4 million), so we had to
cancel the procedure," privatisation agency chairman Emil
Karanikolov told the national radio.
According to Karanikolov, Bulgarian arms maker EMCO revised
its plans to take over the country's largest state producer of
anti-tank and aviation missiles, grenades and ammunition after
finding it could not lay off workers without trade unions'
consent.
The leading CITUB trade union has said EMCO planned to cut
the 3,200 staff at the plant in half and that it opposed this.
VMZ Sopot's debt exceeds 150 million levs ($102 million),
including unpaid salaries for about 2 million levs, trade union
officials said.
The centre-right government, worried by an ongoing strike at
VMZ Sopot over unpaid salaries, has been hoping a sale could be
sealed by Jan. 23 and the plant could avoid insolvency.
Karanikolov said insolvency could be avoided if the Balkan
country allowed the sale of the plant to restart without a
strategy which bans investors from laying off workers.
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter)