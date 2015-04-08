BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
SOFIA, April 8 Bulgarian prosecutors charged two auditors from the Bulgarian unit of consulting firm KPMG on Wednesday with not reporting known shortcomings in the activities of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to the central bank.
The prosecutors said in a statement they had also charged the head of Corpbank's internal audit unit with neglecting her duties, which resulted in "significant damage" to the lender.
Corpbank, Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender, collapsed last year following a run on deposits in June, triggering the biggest banking crisis the Balkan country has seen since the 1990s. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.