* Run on Corpbank triggered bank crisis in June

* Governor says wants to avoid chaos at central bank

* Lawmakers had called for governor to resign

* Lawmakers to vote on legal changes for bank rescue

* Analyst says resignation will send positive signal (Adds details, quotes, background throughout)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Oct 29 Bulgaria's central bank governor said on Wednesday he will step down as soon as politicians still struggling to form a government three weeks after an election can decide on what to do with troubled lender Corpbank.

Ivan Iskrov had previously offered to resign in July, saying he would not let the central bank be used as a political "toy". While defending his decisions as governor, he said on Wednesday he was ready to step down to restore trust in the institution.

The central bank has come under fire from lawmakers and the public for its handling of Bulgaria's worst banking crisis since the 1990s, which saw Corporate Commercial Bank, known as Corpbank, shut down following a run on deposits in June.

"Immediately after we find a decision for the Corporate Commercial Bank, after there is stability, a governing majority, I will step down," Iskrov said in televised comments to a budget commission meeting in parliament.

"Let us not put the central bank, one of the few institutions in the country that still works, in chaos and unable to take decisions."

Corpbank's depositors are still unable to access their money, which has prompted angry protests and a sharp rebuke from the European Commission. It is still unclear whether authorities will end up rescuing the bank, probably with the help of taxpayer money, or let it collapse.

One of Iskrov's deputies warned letting Corpbank fail could knock 0.5 percentage points off Bulgaria's economic growth.

Efforts to solve the crisis broke down in July and August as politicians squabbled over what to do, and without a government in place, there remains no solution in sight.

The centre-right GERB party led by Boiko Borisov won a parliamentary vote on Oct. 5 but fell dozens of seats short of a majority in the most fractured election result in the Balkan country since the fall of Communism in 1989.

"It is ... good that he (Iskrov) has decided to step down, because an attempt to dismiss him (by) the parliament may look like a breach of central bank independence and deal a new blow to Bulgaria's image," economist Georgi Angelov said.

RESCUE OFFER

At Wednesday's meeting, central bank officials revealed for the first time details of a rescue offer for Corpbank by a consortium of investors that include Oman's sovereign wealth fund, which already owns nearly a third of the lender.

The consortium could cover about 50 percent of an expected capital shortfall of 4 billion levs ($2.6 billion) and would ask for state cash to cover the rest, the officials said. They added that an additional 2 billion levs of liquidity support would also be needed to support Corpbank.

The budget commission, comprising lawmakers of various parties, voted to make changes by Nov. 6 to bring Bulgarian law into line with European Union rules that give depositors access to their accounts even if a bank's fate is undecided.

It also approved the scrapping of a rule that obliges the central bank to revoke a bank's licence if its capital is negative, thereby giving the central bank and parliament more time to rescue Corpbank if they want to.

An audit of Corpbank said it needed to write off almost two thirds of its assets -- or 4.2 billion levs -- due to major failings in the way it was run and administrators are expected to calculate the bank's capital to be negative.

Parliament will vote on the changes on Friday.

Iskrov refused to back the proposal not to automatically revoke a bank's licence. He said that it was poorly worded and, in effect, would oblige the central bank to rescue failed lenders with its own money.

"What you say is that the central bank should take out money somehow to rescue the banks. If we were able to do this, we would have done it back in July, we would not have waited to come to this point," Iskrov said.

"Not a single central bank, believe me, this contradicts all laws in the European Union, not one central bank in the EU has done this. Everywhere the money came from the state budgets. How can the central bank print 4 billion levs?"

The crisis has raised concerns about the quality of banking supervision in the EU's poorest member state. Following June's week-long run on Corpbank, the central bank started talks with the European Central Bank about subjecting Bulgarian lenders to European supervision. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)