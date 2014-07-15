SOFIA, July 15 Bulgaria's central bank has launched talks with the European Banking Authority to start a peer review about the quality of its banking supervision, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Bulgarian National Bank has also been in touch with the European Central Bank about joining the European Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the statement said.

Bulgaria would be the first country outside the 18-nation euro zone to join the Single Supervisory Mechanism, set up in response to the global financial and euro zone debt crises.

Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev announced Bulgaria's intention to join the European supervision scheme on Monday, as the government grapples with the fallout of a banking crisis that prompted two runs on lenders in June. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)