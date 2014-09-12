SOFIA, Sept 12 All major shareholders in Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank are seeking state backing to draw up a rescue plan for the troubled lender, Vienna-based financial consultancy EPIC said in a statement on Friday.

EPIC, on behalf of the major shareholders, said it had sent a letter to the Bulgarian central bank and government, seeking their support to work together on a restructuring and recapitalisation plan for the country's fourth-largest lender.

EPIC also proposed a meeting in Sofia next week with the central bank to request that the consultancy conduct a full due diligence on the lender.

Tsvetan Vassilev controls over half of the bank, an Omani sovereign fund has about a 30 percent stake and Russia's VTB Capital, part of VTB Bank, has around 9 percent.

